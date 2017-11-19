First 1966 Shelby GT350 Prototype Bound For Auction

| |

Barrett-Jackson will auction off the first 1966 Shelby GT350 prototype ever built during its Scottsdale event in mid-January.

The auction house says that the pony car is in excellent condition and includes a numbers-matching V8 and 4-speed manual transmission.

When the vehicle’s prototype duties were completed, a Ford dealership in California used the Mustang for demonstration purposes. In the ensuing decades, it passed through the hands of numerous owners and underwent a full restoration in 2011, ultimately being displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2015.

A unique feature of the GT350 is its blue vinyl roof. Neither Ford or Shelby ever offered a vinyl roof on the car, but used this prototype as an experiment to decide whether or not to offer it as an option.

PHOTO GALLERY

Categories
You May Also Like

COMMENTS