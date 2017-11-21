First Teaser of 2019 Infiniti QX50 Reveals Fresh Design Ques

Infiniti is gearing up for the big debut of the all-new 2019 QX50 at the LA Auto Show, dropping at the same time the first teaser image ahead of the November 28 reveal event.
The released picture shows a front end with similar design cues of the recently revealed 2018 QX80 but the new QX50 is expected to feature a more sculptural and dynamic shape.
The biggest news however are expected to come from under the bonnet as the new QX50 is reportedly going to become Infiniti’s first model to use their new petrol engine with variable compression technology.
The engine itself will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit with 268hp and 288lb-ft (390Nm) of torque and will feature an electrically controlled actuator and a unique "elliptic device" called a multilink, enabling it to adjust its compression ratio from 8:1 to 14:1.
Infiniti expects the new QX50 to be 27 percent more fuel efficient with the new engine, compared to the outgoing 325hp 3.7-liter V6-equipped model. A CVT is expected to be the only transmission option.
“As with all INFINITIs, we have been inspired by our desire to drive, expressed with power and artistry,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of Nissan’s Global Design. “With this all-new model, inspiration comes from striking the perfect balance between lust and logic. At a glance, seamless and sculptural, getting closer to the car reveals an ingenious blend of proportion and space.”
Stay tuned for more on the all-new Infiniti QX50 in the next few days.