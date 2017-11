First Used Bugatti Chiron In UK Makes Owner $1.3 Million Profit In Four Months!

PHOTO GALLERY

With just over 1,000 miles on the clock, this Bugatti Chiron is barely used and apparently, even more valuable than we thought.We first learned about this car a couple of weeks ago, although expectations where that it would simply fetch upwards of £2.5 ($3.2 million), with a final number remaining unclear.Now, specialist supercar dealer Romans International is saying that the owner of the car will make a roughly £1 million ($1.3m) profit once somebody claims this Chiron, which will happen sooner rather than later seen as how the buyer could purchase the vehicle immediately instead of waiting around for a brand new one.So while the sticker price for the Chiron first read £2.5 million ($3.32m), the hypercar has now soared in value to £3.6 million ($4.78m), an increase of £1.1 million ($1.46m). That's one heck of a profit to make after driving this thing for just 1,330 miles (2,140 km).said Romans International director, Tom Jaconelli.