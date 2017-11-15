Flagship Huracan Not Performante Enough For The McLaren 720S

The Lamborghini Huracan is without a doubt one of the most exciting supercars of 2017, and while it doesn't produce as much power as the McLaren 720S, seeing it trying to keep up with its rival in a series of standing and rolling start drag races is quite enlightening.
Sure, on the track, the Performante is formidable, having set a Nurburgring lap time of 6 minutes and 52 seconds. It also has 640 PS and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, going to all four wheels.
In other words, it's not exactly helpless against the 720S, especially if the latter doesn't use launch control and the two cars accelerate from a standing start.
Of course, once the McLaren gets some traction, it catches up and blows past just about anything you can think of, so longer distances definitely favor the 720S.
As for the rolling starts, it wasn't even close, and it's not like the Performante didn't have enough opportunities against the 720S. We're talking four races in total, all of them pointing us towards an easy, straightforward conclusion.