Flower Power VW Microbus Could Fetch More Than $200,000 At Auction

There are a few good reasons as to why this Volkswagen Microbus Deluxe could sell for more than the price of a new Audi R8 V10 Plus.
First, it's the highly-collectible 23-window version equipped with the canvas 'Samba' sunroof and other options, and second, it was fully restored to its factory specification using all original parts.
Clearly, the restorer has paid lots of attention to detail, as the Microbus features a gorgeous two-tone paint job, correct wheels and tires, leather seats, speedometer in miles-per-hour, and basic yet cozy cabin that can take up to 8 passengers alongside the driver.
All of these, combined helped it win various West Coast concours events, including the Hillsborough in 2014, and it also brought it various awards at every event it entered.
Details surrounding its exact mileage haven’t been released by RMSothebys, which have the classic listed for their New York City auction, which will take place on December 6.
However, they do say that it was originally shipped to Los Angeles, California, back in 1960, and that it's offered with a proper tool roll, a classic Volkswagen logo ignition key, and another key used to open the engine and gas doors.
The Microbus will be offered without reserve, though the auction house estimates it will fetch between $150,000 and $225,000.