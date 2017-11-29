For $20,000 Less Than A Bentayga, You Can Have A 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography

Displayed in Los Angeles, the facelifted Range Rover SVAutobiography has all the right ingredients to make you forget about the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
It's large, good-looking, and extremely well equipped, with its generous features that include hot stone massage function, with heated calf and foot rests, for the individual rear seats, and rear entertainment system with two 10-inch displays.
Sitting at the rear gives you over 4 feet (1.2m) of legroom in the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography as well as access to a small refrigerator that can keep two wine or champagne bottles cool, and to the center console that can be used to control a number of features. You'll never be late anywhere either, thanks to the Zenith clock, just don’t ask how much it costs, though.
And since we're talking numbers, you may want to take a seat before reading about its starting price: $207,900 in USA, and that's before checking out the options list. For those of you counting, that's about $20,000 less than a base Bentley Bentayga.
Some might say that the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography is 'a lot of car' for the money, but we have a feeling that this is only the beginning, as even more extravagant and expensive SUVs will likely arrive in the coming years. After all, where there's a will, there's a way, right?