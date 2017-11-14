Ford Edge Headed To Australia As The Diesel-Powered Endura

Crossover and SUV sales are booming in Australia and Ford is looking to tap into that momentum by announcing plans to launch the all-new Endura.
Set to go on sale late next year, the Endura will be a renamed version of the Edge and it will join existing models such as the Escape, EcoSport, and Everest.
Ford is keeping detailed specifications under wraps but confirmed the Endura will be offered exclusively as a five-seater with a diesel engine. There's no word on which diesel engine the company is talking about but the European version of the Edge features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel that has outputs of 180 PS (132 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque as well as 210 PS (154 kW) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque.
Regardless of what's under the hood, Ford said the model will be positioned as a premium crossover that comes highly-equipped and offers an extensive assortment of driver assistance features.
While it seems odd that Ford would go through the trouble of renaming the Edge, the company says the Endura name is shorthand for Endurance and it represents "strength, durability, reliability and sportiness, which are key attributes of this all-new vehicle."
Ford Australia President and CEO Graeme Whickman added “The appetite for SUVs in this country is impressive, so we’re excited to bring a premium new offering from our global portfolio to local audiences."