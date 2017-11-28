Ford F-150 Raptor Takes A Dose Of Steroids From GeigerCars

Well-known tuning company GeigerCars has decided to take a standard Ford F-150 Raptor and adorn it with a plethora of modifications to create what we have here; the Raptor EcoBoost HP520.
As is typical of most tuners, GeigerCars started its F-150 project by modifying the pickup’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine and injecting a shot of steroids, lifting power to a mighty 520 hp and 539 lb-ft of torque. These gains don’t come from lifting weights and eating protein by the pound and instead are the result of a new cold air intake, ECU remapping, and high-efficiency air cooler.
With work on the engine done, Geiger turned its attention to the Raptor’s suspension system, equipping it with a lift kit that increases the ride height by four inches. To make the most of this increased ground clearance, a set of aftermarket 22-inch wheels have been installed alongside 37x13.5-inch R22 off-road tires.
If customers want more than just improved performance, GeigerCars has also developed a Luxury Package for the pickup. Priced at $9,345, the package comes complete with satellite navigation, dual automatic climate control, an upgraded audio system, and a 360-degree camera.
Prices for an overhauled F-150 Raptor from GeigerCars start at 124,600 euros, or roughly $148,000 in the U.S.