Ford F-150 Raptor Xbox One X Edition Jumping From SEMA To Forza

Want to drive the latest Ford Performance vehicle? You could save up the cash it'd take to buy one, then risk pushing it to the limit out there in the “real world,” or you could pick up Forza Motorsport 7 and an Xbox One X.
The gaming franchise features more Ford Performance models than any other, after the Fiesta ST, Focus RS, Mustang GT 350, F-150 Raptor, and Ford GT each made their electronic debuts in Forza.
In fact both the Raptor and the GT made the covers of two Forza games. Now players will get to toy around with the special version you see here.
Unveiled in the metal at SEMA is the Ford F-150 Raptor Xbox One X Edition. It boasts unique graphics, paint, upholstery, wheels, chase rack, and green LED lighting, along with a suspension boosted by another six inches, upgraded brakes, a new intercooler, and a Borla exhaust.
The special truck will be available to play on Forza 7 for free, with details on its release soon to come.