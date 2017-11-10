Ford Pulls The Plug On The C-Max Energi

Ford has quietly pulled the plug on the C-Max Energi.
Speaking with Green Car Reports, Ford's North American Car Communications Manager confirmed the model has already gone out of production. Dan Jones went on to say the C-Max Hybrid will continue to be built until the middle of next year.
While Ford originally had high hopes for the C-Max, it was never really a strong seller. According to Carsalesbase, sales peaked in 2013 when the company sold 35,210 units in the United States but they quickly dropped from there. Last year, the company only sold 19,834 units which pales in comparison to the 98,863 Toyota Prius models that were sold.
Most people won't miss the C-Max but the hybrid variant starts at $24,120 and has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle and a small electric motor that is powered by a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. This setup enables the car to produce a combined output of 188 hp (140 kW) and return an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city / 38 mpg highway / 40 mpg combined.
The C-Max Energi, on the other hand, was a plug-in hybrid which cost $27,120. Its powertrain largely carried over but it was equipped with a larger 7.6 kWh battery that enabled the model to travel up to 20 miles (32 km) on electricity alone.