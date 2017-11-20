Ford's First Plug-in Hybrid Police Car Will Help Clean Up Our Streets

Ford's new Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan has arrived, though it won't be taking part in any high-speed pursuits, as it's aimed mostly at police and fire chiefs, detectives, and non-pursuit law enforcement personnel.
Based on the production-spec Fusion Energi, it shares its plug-in hybrid powertrain, and comes with a 7.6 kWh battery that can be charged in 2.5 hours using the onboard 3.3kW charger.
Ford says that it can be driven on electricity alone for up to 21 miles (34km), and up to a top speed of 85mph (km/h). Once the battery is depleted, its internal combustion gasoline unit will take it at least 500 miles (805km) farther.
"This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever. Anyone can plug this in to any wall outlet to run gas- and emissions-free on battery-only operation", the company's police brand marketing manager, Stephen Tyler, commented.
Outside, the Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan features red and blue emergency lights, and unique alloy wheels, while in the cabin it gets heavy-duty front seats with reduced bolsters for additional comfort, anti-stab plates, and vinyl rear seats and floors. Other equipment includes the reinforced top tray for mounting equipment, metal console mounting plate, engine-idle feature, and auxiliary power box in the trunk.
Law enforcement agencies can spec their special Ford Fusion Energi with several options such as the driver spot lamp, emergency lighting packages, dark-car feature that turns off all interior lighting and allows the dash cluster to be dimmed 100 percent for surveillance, rear door control-disabling, trunk storage vault, and trunk ventilation system.
Ford will open the order books for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan in December, with deliveries starting in mid-2018.