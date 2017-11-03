Ford's New GT Is Perfect For An Austrian Road Trip

The new Ford GT doesn’t redefine performance car boundaries, but it still captured the attention of enthusiasts around the world, amassing a remarkable cult following in the process.
Eager to continue promoting the new mid-engine supercar, Ford provided a pair of Austrian journalists with the keys to the new GT and let them hit the Austrian Alps, exploring every facet of the car.
Unlike almost all performance-focused cars on the market, the 2017 Ford GT hasn’t been designed as a road car with some abilities when taken to a racetrack. Instead, the GT was designed for winning its class at the Le Mans 24 Hours and then refined and tamed for road use. Consequently, it is about as close to a race car as you can get.
Sitting at the heart of the GT is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine with 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.