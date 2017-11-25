Forget The AMGs - This “Wolf” G-Class Is What Merc's 4x4 Is Really About

People tend to forget that the G-Class is basically a no-nonsense off-roader and not a posh way of commuting in Beverly Hills, so here's a chance to remind them with this ex-military restored 250GD.
While those able to afford one would rather have a posh G63, this wonderful, manual diesel shows what Merc's 4x4 original mission was.
It is a 1990 military-spec G-Wagen which was restored with a bare-metal repaint in yellow that took place in Germany, a full rebuild of the five-speed manual, a new Sachs heavy-duty clutch, new MB-Tex captain seats, a 2-inch suspension lift and a set of 15-inch steel wheels fitted with giant 33-inch Mud Terrain tires.
It also features Brembo brakes, an original snorkel kit, grill guard, wider wheel flares, aftermarket LED rear lights and a new vinyl top.
The interior metal surfaces were matched to the exterior color, which we have to admit looks ace in the Geländewagen, and the same stands for the bigger wheels/tires. Power is provided by a non-original 2.5-liter OM602 five-cylinder diesel engine, with the car featuring locking differentials front and rear.
According to the selling dealer, this gorgeous Mercedes 250GD has covered around 50k miles (80,590km) and runs strong. The car is located in Portland, Oregon and is offered with a clean Texas title, with the auction currently running over at Bring A Trailer.