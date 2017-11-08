Former NASCAR Driver Mark Skinner Is Leaving Amazon's The Grand Tour For Season 2

Some of you may know him, unofficially, as the Stig's American cousin, but Mike Skinner, The Grand Tour's professional racing driver, has decided to part ways with the popular car show on Amazon.
The announcement was made on his official Twitter account, no more than 24 hours ago, when Skinner wrote: "FYI, I won't be joining the guys on @thegrandtour 2nd season - I wish them all the luck. My character wasn’t developed as I was told."
The NASCAR driver has agreed with the criticism coming from fans, who weren’t happy with the way producers decided to portray him: "I agree with many of you that it sucked - if you're gonna wear Evil Knievel's firesuit, you need to be Evil Flipping Knievel! Peace out."
The 60-year old, who won 286 races over 22 years, including 52 in the NASCA Xfinity Series, added that he doesn’t "really hate the brits", admitting that he "enjoyed some of those cars" that he "got to drive" during the show, despite the sarcastic remarks.
In the meantime, The Grand Tour will be back with Season 2, on December 8, when the first episode of the series will air. Amazon Prime has already provided a glimpse into what fans should expect, and it appears very exciting, as it will feature many exotic cars, and various races, presented by Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.
