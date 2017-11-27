Formula One Reveals A New Logo For A New Era

In case you haven't noticed, Formula One is under new management these days. Out are CVC Capital Partners and Bernie Ecclestone, in are Liberty Media, its mustachioed representative Chase Carey, and his anointed deputies.
With the new management will come big changes for the sport, including the jettisoning of its old logo and the introduction of a completely new one.
Revealed today in the off-season between the 2017 and 2018 world championship seasons, the new logo aims to represent a new era at the pinnacle of motor racing. And while it may take some getting used to, as long as the old one was around, we kinda dig it already.
Expect to see the new graphic wherever F1 is represented. And with Liberty's plans to bring the sort to a wider audience, you can bet it'll be showing up a lot in the years ahead.