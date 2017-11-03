Forza 7 Says Porsche 911 GT2 RS And Lambo Centenario Are Dead Even

Two of the most popular supercars in the world, the Lamborghini Centenario and the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS couldn't be more different.
On one hand, the GT2 RS is a rear-wheel drive and engined, with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat six unit, pumping out 700 PS (690 HP). The Centenario, on the other hand features, all-wheel drive and a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 placed in the center that's good for 770 PS (760 HP).
In a straight line, both cars will get from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, although it's the Centenario that will max out at 350 km/h (217 mph), as the GT2 RS will "only" do 340 km/h (211 mph).
If you want to talk differences, the price gap between the two is huge, since it's doubtful that any GT2 RS will ever sell for $2 million.
Of course, we'd love a real life comparison, but what we have here is an interesting virtual drag race, courtesy of Forza 7. In the gaming it world, it would seem that they're extremely well matched in a straight line.