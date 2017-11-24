Fox News Judge Clocked Doing 119 MPH In 65 Zone

TV judge and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will be on the other side of the courtroom after being clocked driving 119 mph in a 65 mph zone in New York’s Tioga County.
NY Daily News claims that Pirro was driving a Cadillac at the time and was stopped by a trooper at approximately 1:15 pm on Sunday afternoon.
The 66-year-old claims she was visiting her sick mother at the time of the infraction.
“I had been driving for hours to visit my ailing 89-year-old mom and didn’t realize how fast I was driving. I believe in the rule of law and I will pay the consequences.”
If convicted, Pirro will be slapped with a hefty fine and could have her license hit with 11 points. If that were to happen, her license would be automatically suspended.
Funnily enough, Pirro was pulled over just one day after hitting out at the Clintons, suggesting that they are above the law.
If only she followed the law like she expects everyone else to…