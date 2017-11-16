Fu*k Trump Decal Causes Stir In Texas After Sheriff Hints At Disorderly Conduct Charge Against Owner

Donald Trump's approval rating is a dismal 38.1 percent and it's no surprise that much of the country doesn't like him or his policies.
A couple in Texas decided to vent their frustrations by putting a large decal on the back of their GMC Sierra which stated "F*ck Trump and f*ck you for voting for him."
Karen Forsenca told Houston's KPRC 2 that she and her husband have been driving around with the decal on the truck for almost a year and she has received mostly positive feedback.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls wasn't a fan of the decal and posted an image of the truck on Facebook with a message saying "I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it."
In the comments section of the post, Nehls explained a disorderly conduct charge means "(a) A person commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly: (1) uses abusive, indecent, profane, or vulgar language in a public place, and the language by its very utterance tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace; (2) makes an offensive gesture or display in a public place, and the gesture or display tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace."
In essence, Nehls was trying to reach out to the owner of the truck to get them to change the message so it didn't contain any f-bombs. It seems he was simply seeking a reasonable agreement that would suit all parties without having to get the courts involved.
Despite his efforts, Mike Forsenca told KHOU he has "No plans to take it down, unless he [Sheriff Nehls] can show me where it says that in the law book." He added, "It's not coming down until the weather takes it down or I replace it with something else."
The station also reached out to the Fort Bend County District Attorney who said Nehls didn't consult him before posting the message and wouldn't be pursuing charges in the case.