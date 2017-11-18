Future Cars: Peugeot Brings Back Sexiness With New 508 Sedan

French carmaker Peugeot has certainly given us some drastic variance in cars over the years; cue fantastic sporting GTi and World Rally cars and then truly mediocre offerings like the 307 hatch and 407 sedan.
Whilst the current 508 mid-size saloon isn’t bad, the market for mainstream European sedans is waning amongst a sea of opposition from SUVs and crossovers and the move to more prestige brands, like BMW and Audi.
Peugeot thinks this tide can be reversed by offering a new generation 508 in a much more alluring suite. So let’s take an illustrated sneak peek.
Sleek French Styling
To engage a much more youthful audience, the French manufacturer has adopted a coupe-like, four door silhouette. Looks familiar, you say? That’s because the new 508 is largely inspired by Peugeot’s 2014 Exalt Concept, hence that sleek, frameless-window side profile, with scalloped upper door panels and heavily-raked rear.
Frontal styling is aggressive too, with intersecting quad headlamps, larger lower intake and powerful front grille. At the rear, full-width tail lamps incorporate vertical LED brake elements - not too dissimilar to the Ford Mustang’s rear lighting setup.
Avante Garde Cabin
If you think the exterior looks good, the interior will impress even more. Drastic improvements over the current 508 show a much more futuristic interior, not too dissimilar to that of the 5008 crossover.
It also shares the latter’s i-Cockpit arrangement that includes a large, crisp infotainment display and digital instrument cluster. Practicality should improve with the shift to a lift-back body style, like that of the Opel/Vauxhall Insignia and Buick Regal/Holden Commodore.
Under The Skin
Based on the flexible EMP2 platform, the new 508 will be lighter, stiffer and more crash-resistant compared to the ageing current model.
Powertrains are expected to be shared with the 5008, including a petrol 1.6-litre, turbocharged four, plus 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre diesels in varying states of tune. Power will be sent to the front wheels through a new automatic transmission, and it’s possible the 5008’s Advanced Grip Control (which has normal, snow, sand, mud modes) will make an appearance. Hybrid versions of the gasoline units will also be on offer, while an all-electric model could be added later in the car’s lifecycle.
Tough Competition In An Shrinking Segment
If fighting the tide of SUV’s is hard enough, the 508 will battle with offerings that are competing for the same shrinking market share. Those competitors like the Ford Mondeo (Fusion), Opel Insignia, Mazda6, VW Passat and Skoda Superb won’t make life easy for the Pug.
The sleek new 508 will debut in 2018 with sales starting later that year in Europe and possibly Asia-Pacific.
Tell us what you think of the all-new 508 in the comments below and should PSA consider bringing it stateside?
By Josh Byrnes
Photo Renderings Copyright Carscoops / Josh Byrnes