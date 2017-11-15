Giannini 350 GP4 Is A Fiat 500 On Steroids

Range-topping Fiat 500 Abarth models are pretty cool but compared to this, they seem tame.
Officially dubbed the Giannini 350 GP4, the car you’re looking at is based on a Fiat 500 but has been radically overhauled into a performance beast.
For starters, a new engine sits at the front of the hatchback, delivering 350 hp. No confirmation has been given about what engine this is but we believe it’s the same Alfa Romeo 4C turbocharged four-cylinder unit found in the previously-revealed Giannini 350 GP.
As its name indicates, the 350 GP4 is distinguished from the ordinary ‘GP’ thanks to its adoption of an all-wheel drive system. When paired with a set of wide wheels and tires, the hot hatch should launch off the line at breakneck speeds.
Visually, the car is also radically different to a usual Fiat 500. Both the front and rear fascias have been customized, the wheel arches have been flared and numerous carbon fiber aerodynamic elements affixed to the exterior body panels.
No pricing details have been announced but interested parties should be prepared to part ways with over $175,000, the price of the rear-wheel drive 350 GP.