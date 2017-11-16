GM Bringing 11 EVs Based On New Platform, Hints At Cadillac ELR Successor

General Motors has revealed its new modular platform for electric vehicles will be used on at least 11 different models.
According to the company, the platform will be used to underpin an assortment of different vehicles in various segments across multiple brands. The company was coy on specifics but confirmed the platform builds on knowledge learned from the Chevrolet Bolt and Volt and will have an all-new battery system that is "structurally integrated" into its design.
The platform will be used to underpin a dizzying array of all-new models including two "centroid entries." They include a compact SUV and a luxury SUV that is likely bound for Cadillac or Buick.
Various versions of the platform will also underpin a small SUV, a compact crossover, and a luxury compact crossover. There will also be large seven-passenger crossovers in both standard and luxury form.
GM went on to say the platform has enough "bandwidth" for a low-roof car that resembles a hatchback and a luxury low-roof car that appears to be a coupe. The latter model could potentially be a successor to the slow-selling Cadillac ELR.
The models will have a range in excess of 300 miles (482 km) thanks to high-density battery packs which uses cells that cost less than $100 per kWh. The new batteries will have a larger footprint but they will be shorter and offer an improved DC Fast Charge technology.
GM is betting big on electric vehicles because the company believes they can sell one million units annually by 2026. In order to support this growth, the company will "partner, incentivize and/or invest when necessary" to create a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The company will also use data from OnStar and Maven to determine the best locations for chargers.