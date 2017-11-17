GM Targets Young Customers With China-Only Baojun 530 Compact SUV

General Motors' SAIC-GM-Wuling Chinese joint venture has unveiled the Baojun 530 at the 2017 Guangzhou Auto Show. Following hot on the heels of the 560 and 510, this is the brand's third SUV, and it's also their largest, being 4,655mm (183.3in) long, 1,835mm (72.2in) wide, and 1,760mm (69.3in) tall.
On the outside, it looks very similar to the Baojun 510 that debuted at last year's Guangzhou show and its highlights include the large grille that's flanked by two slim headlights, a floating-style roof, rectangular wheel arches and one-piece taillights.
Although no images of the interior have been released yet, we expect the new Baojun 530 to benefit from the same materials used in its smaller sibling, including leather and metallic trim, along with an infotainment system, climate control and multi-function steering wheel, among others.
Baojun says that their latest SUV has a McPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension, for "maximized ride comfort, handling and stability", while power comes from either a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated engine or a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but the Baojun 510 starts at RMB 68,800 ($10,373) in China, so we expect a higher tag for the 530.