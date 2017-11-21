GMC Sierra All Mountain Concept Laughs In The Face Of Snow

The GMC Sierra 2500HD is a formidable truck and the company has decided to kick things up a notch by creating the All Mountain concept.
Set to be unveiled later this week in Colorado, the All Mountain concept is based on the Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD Crew Cab and it has been equipped with Mattracks which enable the model to handle extremely snowy conditions.
While the tracks are the most noticeable modification, the truck has also been equipped with custom graphics, an LED light bar, and a rugged front skid plate. The model also has side steps, a tonneau cover, and snowboard racks from Thule.
Power is provided by a 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine which produces 445 hp (331 kW) and 910 lb-ft (1,232 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed Allison automatic transmission that sends power to a four-wheel drive system.
The concept will be displayed at Vail Mountain over the winter as part of a partnership with Vail Resorts. As GMC marketing director Rich Latek explained “This unique concept truck is a fun way to attract attention to GMC and highlight our partnership with Vail Resorts.”
Fans who can't make it out to Colorado will be able to check out a similar All Mountain concept which will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month. Little is known about the model but GMC said it will be based on the Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X.