GM's Latest SUV, The Wuling Hong Guang S3, Costs Less Than $9,000

PHOTO GALLERY

If you live in China, for a mere RMB 56,800, which comes out to just $8,558 at the current exchange rates, you could get GM's latest SUV, the Wuling Hong Guang S3 This makes it more affordable than the entry-level Ford Fiesta on our side of the pond, and it stays that way even in its range-topping guise, which can be had at RMB 81,800 ($12,325).However, there's a major catch here, because the Wuling Hong Guang S3 is a China-only vehicle, made by the automotive giant's local joint venture, SAIC-GM-Wuling , so don’t expect to see it in Western markets, not now, not ever.For what it's worth, the Wuling Hong Guang S3 has an exterior design reminiscent of old Chevys and Daewoos , but it has been adorned with LED DRLs integrated on the sides of the front bumper, fog lamps, and a floating-style roofline.Inside it gets a clean layout, with dual-tone leather trim depending on the selected grade , an 8-inch LCD screen, large electronic instrument display, and a quartz clock, for what the automaker describes as an added "sense of luxury". It has a 2+2+3 seating layout, and all three rows of seats have their own air-conditioning vents and USB ports.Based on the same platform as the Hong Guang MPV, the SUV also features a multi-link independent rear suspension, and some safety features such as ESC, hill-start hold control, cruise control, and others.The engine family includes two members: naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of a 1.5-liter unit.