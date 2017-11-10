GM's Latest SUV, The Wuling Hong Guang S3, Costs Less Than $9,000

If you live in China, for a mere RMB 56,800, which comes out to just $8,558 at the current exchange rates, you could get GM's latest SUV, the Wuling Hong Guang S3.
This makes it more affordable than the entry-level Ford Fiesta on our side of the pond, and it stays that way even in its range-topping guise, which can be had at RMB 81,800 ($12,325).
However, there's a major catch here, because the Wuling Hong Guang S3 is a China-only vehicle, made by the automotive giant's local joint venture, SAIC-GM-Wuling, so don’t expect to see it in Western markets, not now, not ever.
For what it's worth, the Wuling Hong Guang S3 has an exterior design reminiscent of old Chevys and Daewoos, but it has been adorned with LED DRLs integrated on the sides of the front bumper, fog lamps, and a floating-style roofline.
Inside it gets a clean layout, with dual-tone leather trim depending on the selected grade, an 8-inch LCD screen, large electronic instrument display, and a quartz clock, for what the automaker describes as an added "sense of luxury". It has a 2+2+3 seating layout, and all three rows of seats have their own air-conditioning vents and USB ports.
Based on the same platform as the Hong Guang MPV, the SUV also features a multi-link independent rear suspension, and some safety features such as ESC, hill-start hold control, cruise control, and others.
The engine family includes two members: naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of a 1.5-liter unit.