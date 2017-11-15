GM's New Modular EV Platform Could Drive Costs Down By 30 Percent

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular but they still cost considerably more than similarly sized models with a conventional powertrain.
General Motors is working to fix that as Automotive News is reporting the company is working on a new modular platform that has been designed specifically for electric vehicles. The platform is slated to be launched in 2021 and it will be used to underpin an assortment of different vehicles across multiple segments.
Little else is known about the platform but GM expects battery cells for the platform will cost less than $100 per kWh. This would be a significant decrease from the $145 per kWh the company is paying for the Chevrolet Bolt. Thanks to this and other cost reductions, the total per-unit cost of vehicles built on the new platform will be at least 30 percent cheaper than vehicles built on the current platform.
Vehicles built on the new platform could have a range in excess of 300 miles (482 km) and the platform will likely pay a key role in GM's plan to launch least 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. The first two will be launched within 18 months and they will be based on the company's existing platform.