Good Samaritan Takes Down Purse-Snatching Thieves On Moped

Snatching somebody off a speeding moped can be dangerous, but at the same time, totally worth attempting if you're willing and able to stop a crime.
This bystander apparently did not hesitate at all in tackling the thieves as they tried to get away on a moped.
The action starts off with the thieves hopping the curb and stealing a handbag from an unsuspecting woman. Luckily, the trailing car had a dashcam mounted on and caught not only the act itself, but also the bystander's intervention.
According to the video's description, the man couldn't keep the thief down "due to to fear of being attacked," which makes sense since trying to restrain the guy in any way would have probably been met with strong retaliation.
Still, here's to hoping this whole thing wasn't staged as a clickbait, so it can be our feel-good moment of the day.