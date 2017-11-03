Gordon Murray's McLaren F1-Inspired Supercar To Be Launched Under The IGM Brand

New details of Gordon Murray's supercar are starting to emerge, as it will be built under the revived IGM brand, which was first used in the late '60s on the designer's 'T.1' IGM Ford Special.
Teased in an official image that partially reveals its mid-engined shape with soft and muscular lines, the as-of-yet-unnamed vehicle is a 50-year celebration of Gordon Murray's career.
Said to be "inspired by the engineering principles of the McLaren F1", the new supercar "will be built for contemporary driving conditions featuring the very latest materials and technology".
The supercar will be made using the company's iStream Superlight production process, which uses high-strength aluminum sections instead of the steel or carbon fiber employed in iStream and iStream Carbon.
"Its additional weight reduction over the current process delivers a body-in-white structure approaching 50% of the weight of stamped metal, while achieving new levels of rigidity, durability and platform flexibility", the company explains, adding that the technology "promises to be the lightest and most efficient process for body-in-white manufacturing for decades to come".
The announcement was made at a special exhibition called 'One Formula', at Dunsfold Park, UK, where there's a display of 40 different vehicles and design made by Murray over the years, in addition to some cars from his private collection, such as the De Tomaso Vallelunga, Honda S800, Abarth 750 Zagato, and two Lotus Elans.