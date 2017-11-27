Gorgeous 1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider Bound For Arizona Auction

A simply breathtaking 1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider is heading to RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction on January 18-19.
Set to be offered without a reserve, the classic is expected to sell for between $900,000 and $1.1 million and will be right at home as the centerpiece of any car collection.
Alfa Romeo built the 6C from 1927 to 1954 in a plethora of configurations for both the road and racing purposes. Between 1938 and 1952, the 6C 2500 was the final production 6C built for the road and sold in roughly a dozen different flavors, including the SS Spider we have pictured.
RM Sotheby’s has yet to provide a detailed history of this particular car but our research suggests it is powered by the same 2.4-liter inline-six cylinder found across the 6C family. In SS Spider configuration, it delivered roughly 110 hp.
While that power figure is outdated by today’s standards, the exterior design of the two-seater remains as beautiful as ever. It features two large circular headlights, black wheels, a black and red paint scheme, and a simple interior that appears to be in as-new condition.