Gorgeous 1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider Bound For Arizona Auction

PHOTO GALLERY

A simply breathtaking 1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider is heading to RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction on January 18-19.Set to be offered without a reserve, the classic is expected to sell for between $900,000 and $1.1 million and will be right at home as the centerpiece of any car collection. Alfa Romeo built the 6C from 1927 to 1954 in a plethora of configurations for both the road and racing purposes. Between 1938 and 1952, the 6C 2500 was the final production 6C built for the road and sold in roughly a dozen different flavors, including the SS Spider we have pictured.RM Sotheby’s has yet to provide a detailed history of this particular car but our research suggests it is powered by the same 2.4-liter inline-six cylinder found across the 6C family. In SS Spider configuration, it delivered roughly 110 hp.While that power figure is outdated by today’s standards, the exterior design of the two-seater remains as beautiful as ever. It features two large circular headlights, black wheels, a black and red paint scheme, and a simple interior that appears to be in as-new condition.