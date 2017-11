Gunther Werks Creates A Porsche 993 Carrera 2 Fitting Of A GT3 Badge

VIDEO

In the middle of over-the-top off-roaders and tuner cars, there is one Porsche at SEMA that has really attracted the attention of gearheads.Dubbed the 400R, the Porsche in question is a 993 extensively modified by Gunther Werks. With a totally reworked body, bespoke drivetrain components and a half-million-dollar price tag, it is about as insane as a 993 can get.When developing the 400R, Gunther Werks set out to create a potent 993 that would have been fitting of the GT3 badge from Porsche. As such, the car features a custom 4.0-liter air-cooled six-cylinder engine, body panels made exclusively from pre-preg carbon fiber and a track wider than any modern Porsche 911.Speaking to the men that created the car, Car Throttle discovered the incredible lengths that Gunther Werks went to in creating the car . Among these touches include the installation of a lightweight lithium-ion battery and an all-new electric air conditioning and heating system designed to minimize weight and reduce horsepower loss.