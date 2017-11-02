Gunther Werks Creates A Porsche 993 Carrera 2 Fitting Of A GT3 Badge

In the middle of over-the-top off-roaders and tuner cars, there is one Porsche at SEMA that has really attracted the attention of gearheads.
Dubbed the 400R, the Porsche in question is a 993 extensively modified by Gunther Werks. With a totally reworked body, bespoke drivetrain components and a half-million-dollar price tag, it is about as insane as a 993 can get.
When developing the 400R, Gunther Werks set out to create a potent 993 that would have been fitting of the GT3 badge from Porsche. As such, the car features a custom 4.0-liter air-cooled six-cylinder engine, body panels made exclusively from pre-preg carbon fiber and a track wider than any modern Porsche 911.
Speaking to the men that created the car, Car Throttle discovered the incredible lengths that Gunther Werks went to in creating the car. Among these touches include the installation of a lightweight lithium-ion battery and an all-new electric air conditioning and heating system designed to minimize weight and reduce horsepower loss.