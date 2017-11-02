Have Yourself A Barely Used Formula Red 1993 Acura NSX

This low-mileage black on red 1993 Acura NSX has been driven just 6,037 miles (9,715 km) and could be all yours if you can come up with the winning bid.
With seven days left to bid on Bring A Trailer, the highest anybody has gone is $35,0000, which goes to show how valuable this car still is, especially one that appears to be in extremely good condition.
Powered comes from a 3.0-liter VTEC V6 engine, which works in collaboration with a 5-speed manual transmission, something driving enthusiasts can't get enough of.
Standard features include 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, torque control differential, ABS, automatic climate control, cruise control, variable intermittent wipers, courtesy lights, a BOSE 4-speaker audio system, leather-trimmed seats/door panels/steering wheel, 4-way power seats, side window defoggers and quite a few more.
As for mods, there's the tinted windows, Zanardi floor mats, carbon fiber interior trim and that's pretty much it. The car is otherwise stock.
Fair warning, the leather inside does have some wear on it, but overall, the cabin seems very clean and well-maintained. Somebody's definitely going to enjoy owning this car, especially the driving part.