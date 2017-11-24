Hear The New Aston Martin Vantage Rev Its AMG Heart Out

Beyond its beautiful exterior design, the outgoing Aston Martin Vantage will be fondly remembered for its remarkable V8 engine and exhaust note.
Delivering 380 hp in its initial form, the 4.3-liter V8 was far from the most powerful engine on the market but it sounded absolutely incredible and Jeremy Clarkson actually named it as the best sounding car of the year in 2006. Can the new Vantage compete with its predecessor in this department?
Until we hear the new sports car in person, it’ll be difficult to know. In the meantime, the video below provides a taste of what to expect from the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 sourced from AMG.
Even at low revs, it is clear that Aston has made the new Vantage sound quite distinct from AMG models that use the same powertrain. In fact, the exhaust cracks and pops at just the slightest throttle input and will surely sound fantastic when being unleashed on a mountain road.