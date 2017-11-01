Hear What BMW's 2018 M3 CS Sounds Like

BMW is sending off the current M3 with a special model that follows hot on the heels of the M4 CS.
It too will see the CS badge applied to its body, but before it hits dealers in different parts of the world, the brand's engineers are putting the final touches to it.
Scooped while testing on public roads near the Nurburgring, this prototype tries to hide some of its visual updates through vinyl stickers over some of its panels.
However, since it will basically look like a four-door M4 CS, we already know what to expect: carbon fiber reinforced plastic parts, meant to shave some weight. These will likely be joined by 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels as standard, optional carbon ceramic brakes, stiffer springs, and other bits and pieces meant to make the car even more desirable.
Powering the new BMW M3 CS is the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine that makes 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque on its two-door counterpart. The 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint will probably take less than 4 seconds, and top speed will be electronically limited to 278km/h (174mph).