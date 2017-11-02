Hennessey Venom F5 Makes First Video Appearance To The Tune Of Aerosmith

If there's such a thing as being crazy, stupid fast, the new Hennessey Venom F5 certainly qualifies, to the delight of pretty much every petrolhead on Earth.
With an estimated top speed of 300+ mph (486 km/h), the Venom F5 is not only considerably quicker than the Bugatti Chiron, but also the old Venom GT, the Koenigsegg Agera R and pretty much anything else you can think of.
Power comes from a new twin-turbo V8 engine, with more than 1,600 HP being sent to the rear axle exclusively, which is pretty wild in today's automotive landscape.
Either way, it's said to hit 186 mph (300 km/h) from a standstill in under 10 seconds and will get from zero to 400 km/h (249 mph) and back to zero in less than 30 seconds, again, besting both Bugatti and Koenigsegg.
As for the video, it takes us through the design process, before showing us some driving footage. Safe to say, this thing belongs on the open road.