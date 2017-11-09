Hennessey's New VelociRaptor Shows The Earth Who's Boss

While Hennessey’s new six-wheeled VelociRaptor has stolen the headlines in recent weeks, the tuning company’s ‘regular’ four-wheel VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo is still a potent bit of kit.
In order to show off the performance capabilities of the modified Ford F-150 Raptor, Hennessey has dropped a clip of the car ripping up the dirt near its facilities in Texas.
Admittedly, the ‘off-roading’ depicted in the video isn’t much more than some bumpy grass, so we don’t get a chance to see what the truck is really capable of.
Nevertheless, it does perfectly capture growl emitted from the twin-turbo V6 engine, overhauled to produce 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and 622 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.