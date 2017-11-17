Here's How The Lamborghini V10-Powered Italdesign Zerouno Came To Life

Deep-pocketed enthusiasts cannot buy an Italdesign Zerouno straight from the company, as all of them have been sold.
However, this isn’t stopping the famous Italian styling house, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group since 2010, to provide a new insight into how their exclusive model came to life, in a 4-minute long video that focuses on craftsmanship.
Presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, as part of the newly launched Italdesign Automobili Speciali brand, the Zerouno has an original bodywork, with plenty of carbon fiber meant to keep its weight down. It rides on 20-inch wheels made by OZ, and each of the five units has been developed specifically for their customers, who had to choose between several option packages as well.
And while its exterior may be controversial for some, what lies beneath is pure coolness: a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that's used in the Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8. The unit churns out 610 horsepower and allows the Italdesign Zerouno to sprint from naught to 100km/h (62mph) in 3.2sec, before maxing out at 330km/h (205mph).