High-Tech 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Blasts Around The 'Ring

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS has been spied in motion, prior to its November 29 debut, at the LA Auto Show.
The prototype keeps most of its body hidden away under vinyl wraps, but we can still see the production headlights that were already previewed by the manufacturer in the teasers released these past few weeks.
Its signature sloping roofline is present as well, which places the E-Class-based four-door coupe against the likes of the upcoming BMW 6/8-Series Gran Coupe and new Audi A7 Sportback.
Inside, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS comes with the brand's widescreen display, just like the new E-Class and facelifted S-Class. The same infotainment and digital instrument cluster will be used across the brand's family, and it will be present inside the next-gen A-Class as well.
The CLS will also get the optional Energizing Comfort System from the S-Class that allows users to select from a number of packages a holistic cabin atmosphere. It links various comfort systems together, including functions of the climate control system, fragrancing, the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), the wall heating as well as lighting and musical atmospheres, for a 10 minute session that supposedly calms you down.
No details surrounding the engine lineup have been announced yet, but the executive four-door coupe is believed to benefit from four- and six-cylinder units, in addition to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the fully-fledged AMG models. Moreover, it's been said that a hybridized model, possibly dubbed AMG CLS53, will arrive as well.