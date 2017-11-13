Holden Brings The Equinox To Australia

Holden, in case you haven't noticed, doesn't manufacture automobiles anymore. It just brings in other GM products from elsewhere and sells them in Australia with lion badges on the nose. And the latest is the Equinox.
Sold as a Chevrolet in America, the Equinox has now arrived Down Under as a Holden, offered in an array of trims and specifications ranging from $27,990 all the way up to $46,290 (in Australian dollars).
That's a big range, spread across a staggering escalation of six trim levels, separated by equipment levels and powertrain options. The base model comes with a 1.5-liter turbo four mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The larger 2.0-liter turbo engine pairs with a nine-speed automatic, and there'll be a 1.6-liter diesel arriving next year (following the gasoline models that roll out next month).
Adaptive all-wheel drive is available on the penultimate LTZ model, and comes standard on the top LTZ-V. US pricing, in case you're wondering, similarly starts at $26,505 (USD), but tops out at $38,225 for the top-of-the-line Premier model in America – where the Chevrolet division has to be careful not to encroach on upscale Buick and Cadillac territory.
Though classified as a compact SUV in the US, Holden terms the Equinox as a mid-size in Australia. Either way, you're looking at essentially the same vehicle, with as much as 1798 liters (63.5 cubic feet) of cargo space inside (with the rear seats folded flat).