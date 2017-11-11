Honda Civic, Mazda 3, And Chevy Cruze Batten Down The Hatches

These days, the market is filled with all sorts of compact hatchbacks, including the (worldwide) popular Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus .
But what if you wanted to step out of their shadow and go for something different, yet still affordable? Well, then you will have to check out other brands, and in this case, they include Honda, Chevrolet, and Mazda.
The team from RoadShow pinned the new Civic against the Cruze and one of the oldest ones in the segment, the Mazda 3, only to come up with a rather surprising result.
Before giving their verdict, though, the reviewers covered each basic aspect of the three hatchbacks, including their exterior design, cabin space, infotainment, fuel economy and handling.
Arguably, the Mazda 3 came first in most aspects, while the Chevy Cruze was found to be a good, civilized, and quiet urban driver, though consumers won't feel the need to drive it on a twisty road. The newest arrival of the three, which wears Honda's logo, is surprisingly good too, but which one would you choose?