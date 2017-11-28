Honda Compares Kids To Monsters In New Odyssey Ad

Honda's advertising agency has come up with an action movie-like commercial that highlights the rewards of having an Odyssey.
Aimed at families blessed with two or more children, the minivan has some cool features that come in handy when parents try to settle those little "monsters", who are depicted as giant Godzillas in the new ad.
"If you're a parent, you know sometimes your kids can be little monsters. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to keep peace in the Honda Odyssey", the manufacturer says in the video's description.
The hilarious approach is the automaker's way of reminding consumers that the new Odyssey is equipped with Magic Slide second-row seat. It also gets CabinWatch and CabinTalk, which allows the driver and front passenger to communicate easier with the passengers on the two rear rows, and to keep an eye on them via the 8-inch infotainment screen.
Honda opened the order books for the 2018 Odyssey earlier this year. The minivan, which is in its fifth generation, can be had from an MSRP of $30,890, including the $900 destination charge, and comes with a 280hp and 262lb-ft (355Nm) of torque 3.5-liter V6 engine.
Upper grades benefit from a host of equipment, including Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a suite of driver assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation, Collision Mitigation Braking System, and Lane Keeping Assist.