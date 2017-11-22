Honda Planning 15-Minute Charge Time For EVs In 2022

Honda intends on launching a number of electric vehicles in 2022 that’ll feature a fast-charging feature.
According to the Nikkei Asian Review, the Japanese automaker will release a fleet of EVs that can run 240 km (149 miles) on a single 15-minute charge.
To achieve this lofty goal, Honda will stop using Panasonic-sourced batteries and instead develop a new type of high-capacity battery with a yet-to-be-decided partner. Capable of handling ultra-quick charging, these batteries will be complemented by an efficient power control system and a lighter vehicle body to ensure impressive ranges.
As with any electric vehicle with fast-charging, all of Honda’s efforts will be pointless if there isn’t a charging network that supports such charging speeds. Fortunately, Europe is expected to have thousands of 350 kW charging stations by 2020 and Japan could follow suit, upgrading its current 150 kW fast-chargers to the same 350 kW limit.
In the meantime, Honda will launch a mass-market electric vehicle in Europe in 2019 and Japan the following year.