Honda Unveils Diesel CR-V Race Car For Race Of Remembrance

Honda UK and Mission Motorsport created the world's first ever CR-V diesel race car, set to compete in the Race of Remembrance at Anglesey circuit in Wales.
The team used a CR-V 1.6 i-DTEC AWD EX model as the foundation for this project, removing everything inside except for the dashboard, while adding a bespoke roll cage, racing seats and harnesses.
Dynamically, a special suspension was added, lowering the car's center of gravity significantly. Other mods include large Brembo brakes (sourced from a Civic Type R), wider wheels from a Civic Sport, adjustable camber control arms and towing hooks.
Because the Race of Remembrance runs in the dark for 6 hours, an additional LED light bar was integrated into the grille, while bonnet and roof scoops were added to help with cooling during the 12 total hours that the car will be out on the track.
"This is a really unique project we are tremendously proud to be a part of," said Phil Webb of Honda UK. "The team at Mission Motorsport have worked night and day getting the car ready to race while Syncho Motorsport have been on hand to offer advice. We can't wait to see the CR-V out on track, a first for the model."
The Race of Remembrance takes place this weekend on the 11th and 12th of November.