How Far Can You Drive With A Fuel Gauge Reading 0 Km?

Owning a car that tells you exactly how much range it has left can be a nerve-racking experience, especially if you’re prone to delaying refueling for as long as possible.
On a mission to see just how accurate the predicted range of a car is, Australian comedians and radio hosts Hamish and Andy jumped behind the wheel of an Audi SQ5.
The duo commenced their test as soon as the Audi’s range dropped to 0 km and didn’t expect to be on the road for much longer. They were very wrong.
As the minutes ticked by, the punchy SUV continued to soldier on, storming past the 20 km (12 mile) and 50 km (31 mile) marks. Remarkably, the SUV kept on going, eventually coming to a halt some 111.9 km (69.5 miles) after indicating it had a range of 0 km.
Importantly, it’s worth noting that the test was carried out at highway speeds and city driving wouldn’t have allowed for such a generous range. What’s more, running your car’s tank to empty isn’t recommended, as it can damage the fuel pump.