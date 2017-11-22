Humble Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Gives Corvette C6 A Taste Of 707 Horses

If you own a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that’s capable of out-accelerating most supercars, one couldn’t blame you for being a little arrogant while cruising the streets in the supercar-slayer.
The owner of this Hellcat couldn’t be any more different.
While cruising the streets in his C6 Corvette, YouTuber itsjusta6 came across a man who appeared to be in his 60s driving his blacked-out Hellcat and begging for a race against the Corvette.
Given the horsepower advantage of the Hellcat, it’s no surprise that it came out victorious in all of the rolling races. However, the really cool part is when the Corvette driver pulls alongside to comment on the Hellcat.
“Man, that thing is awesome,” he says, prompting a simple response from the Hellcat driver; “It runs alright.” He then proceeds to pull away, performing a picture perfect powerslide in the process, and proving that the Hellcat can really make you feel as if you run the world. Good on him.