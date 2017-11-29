Hybridized Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Allegedly Confirmed For 2018 Detroit Show

Mercedes-AMG will reportedly expand the CLS nomenclature with an electrified 53 model.
Said to debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, next January, according to Autocar, it will follow hot on the heels of the regular versions that are just hours away from their LA Auto Show presentation.
The hybridized CLS will wear the AMG badges, Tobias Moers confirmed to the British publication, and it will slot between the 43 and 63 flavors. It's expected to use the former's 3.0-liter straight-six engine, together with a 67hp (50kW) electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, to deliver a total of 429hp to the wheels.
It's unknown yet whether it will be able to travel on electricity alone, even if it's only for a few miles, but this version of the CLS will also benefit from regenerative braking technology, which will charge the batteries.
Besides confirming the output and nomenclature of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLS53, Moers suggested that a 53 version of the current E-Class could arrive, in the not too distant future. However, it's been said that this drivetrain will only launch on the Coupe and Convertible versions of the executive car, while the Saloon and Estate will continue to be offered with the V8 engine.
Those looking for more power from a four-door Mercedes-AMG should wait for the AMG GT4 Saloon to debut next year. In its most potent guise, it will allegedly use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, married to an electric motor, to produce approximately 800hp, just like the AMG GT Concept.
Note: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS prototypes pictured