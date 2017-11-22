Hyundai Kona Teased For The Los Angeles Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week and Hyundai has released the first teaser image of the US-spec Kona crossover.
The company is keeping details under wraps but the model should closely resemble the Kona that is sold in overseas markets. As a result, we can expect the a boldly styled crossover which features a prominent grille, plastic body cladding, and a unique front lighting system that mimics the Jeep Cherokee.
Detailed specifications will likely be announced on November 29th but the UK-spec model can be equipped with premium features such as leather upholstery and heated / ventilated front seats. Other options include an automatic climate control system, a wireless smartphone charger, and an infotainment system with an 8-inch display.
There's no word on what will power the US-spec model but the Kona is offered with an assortment of different engines in the United Kingdom including a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder that produces 120 PS (88 kW) and 172 Nm (127 lb-ft) of torque. A more likely candidate is the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine which develops 177 PS (130 kW) and 265 Nm (196 lb-ft) of torque. With the latter engine, the Kona can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 7.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 127 mph (204 km/h).