If Mitsubishi Made A Mirage Out Of A Micra

After joining the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Mitsubishi is looking to renew its lineup, and besides a new generation Outlander, they're also interested in a more modern supermini.
Source claim that this job has fallen onto the Mirage, which will be replaced by an entirely new generation within the next couple of years.
It has been reported that it will share the same architecture as the next Renault Clio and Nissan Micra, sporting a range of three- and four-cylinder engines, some of which will be familiar, as they will be divided between the Dacia and Smart brands as well.
This should help Mitsubishi's next supermini become a more viable challenger to the likes of the Peugeot 208, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, and others.
And while we know what its foundation stone will be, not much has been reported about its design - yet. However, Photoshop artist Kleber Silva came up with a very cost- and time-effective idea, both for...himself and Mitsubishi: re-branding the current Nissan Micra into a Mirage with a face borrowed from the latest Outlander.
We're hoping Mitsubishi will do more than that when time comes to present its Mirage replacement.