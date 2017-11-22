Imagine Getting Rear-Ended By The NSFW Dickmobile!

Batman has the Batmobile to play around with, but what would a guy named Richard drive? Yes, you're right, that would be a Dickmobile!
Now, leaving all puns aside, this contraption is as real as they come, and judging by the images posted on HowNotToDesignACar, a lot of work has been literally put into making it look like a…well, very special car indeed.
Regardless if you're looking at it from the front, side, or rear, it leaves very little to the imagination. It even comes with an open-top cabin that has room for two, and it also gets a black fabric soft top for when the weather turns nasty.
And if you're curious as to why would someone build or drive around in something like this, know that it's an 'art car' that was made in 1969 and retired 5 years later, but not before being driven for 500 miles (805km) on the streets of Los Angeles by its maker, Steve Paige.
Still, hopefully the weird machine doesn’t have any hidden features for bumpy roads, and it's also probably the last thing you would want to get rear-ended by.