Imola Red BMW M760Li Could Brighten Up Anyone's Day

In some cases, color alone can make the difference between simply acknowledging a nice car, and one that - for whatever reason, you just can't take your eyes off. You could say this car might qualify for the latter scenario.
On display at BMW Abu Dhabi, this Imola Red M760Li has to be one of the most eye-catching examples we've ever seen when it comes to BMW's flagship specific model - and we've seen quite a few this year.
Besides the attention-grabbing red hue, other enhancements include the 3D Design body kit, M Performance trunk lid spoiler, carbon fiber mirror covers, dual tone M sport wheels and blue calipers.
Inside, the red theme continues with red leather throughout, on not just the seats but also the lower dashboard, center console and door panels. You'll also find a proper amount of black leather and some dark wood trim.
As for that V12 badge underneath the iDrive wheel, it's there because the M760Li is powered by a 6.6-liter V12 unit, sending 610 PS (603 HP) to its rear wheels (unless it's an xDrive model), along with 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.