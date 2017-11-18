In-Depth Review Finds Very Few Faults With 2018 Toyota Prius

If you're in the market a practical and fuel efficient hatchback, the only thing that might keep you from considering buying a Prius straight up could be its looks.
Let's face it, it does look futuristic, but it's not the prettiest thing on the road. However, if you move past this aspect (or better yet you like the way it looks, since this is highly subjective), you'll likely end up enjoying your purchase.
The 2018 Prius is a very practical car, with plenty of room for luggage, comfortable seats, impressive safety tech, lots of storage spaces and a well laid out cabin with strong visibility ahead and around the pillars.
On the road, the Prius is great around town, with excellent maneuverability. However, there were some downsides such as the overly sensitive brakes, road noise and poor rearwards visibility. It's also not very quick, so if you're looking for effortless motorway overtaking capability, you'd better look somewhere else.
On the plus side, Toyota made the 2018 Prius handle surprisingly well, with decent grip and steering feel. On top of that, there's a 'Power' mode that improves performance, although it's not going to help you win any drag races. But, at the end of the day, it's a Prius, so this doesn't rank very highly on its potential customers' list anyway, does it?