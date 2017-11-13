Indian Firm Creates Mahindra-Based Jeep Wrangler Replica

This Jeep Wrangler looks just like any other. In fact, if you asked almost anyone what vehicle it is, they too would say it’s a Jeep. However, it’s not.
What we are instead looking at is a Jeep Wrangler replica built by an Indian company called Jeep Studio.
The vehicle started life out as a Mahindra Thar, an off-roader which already looks very similar to the outgoing Wrangler. However, to make the thing appear more genuine, Jeep Studio spent four months converting it with all-new body panels.
Indian Autos Blog reports that the Thar’s new body panels have been complemented by LED headlights and taillights, wing mirrors from a Wrangler, hood latches, reinforced tailgate, toughened glass, 33-inch Maxxis tires, black wheels, and matte black paint.
Imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery.